In the 36th Assembly District race, Lackey takes lead over Fox

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The fundraising numbers for the most recent quarter in the election cycle for the 36th Assembly District race show Assemblyman Tom Lackey taking the lead over challenger Steve Fox.

Lackey, R-Palmdale, raised $114,881 from July until September. His ending cash total is $245,624. He raised a total of $317,440 from Jan. 1 until Sept. 22.



Contributions for Fox’s campaign from July until September were $50,502, putting his ending cash total at $4,159. He has raised $57,092 from Jan. 1 until Sept. 22.

’I’m humbled and pleased with my numbers, and we will continue to work hard right up to Election Day,” Lackey said. “I have represented the 36th Assembly District for two terms, but none of this would be possible without the support of those who seek to better our community. In Sacramento, I am focused on serving the people of my district and during the campaign trail, we have focused on using our resources to talk to voters and make sure that we listen to their needs.”

Among Lackey’s largest contributions were from the California Republican Party, the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs PAC, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and Plum Healthcare Group.



Lackey campaign manager Bryan Anguiano said: “Many people know Tom Lackey as someone who likes directly from the people he reps, and this cycle he’s been focusing on that. This cycle we’ve been talking to people face to face to see what they’re concerned about. We understand shifts continuously happen in our society, but have made it a priority to use campaign resources to reach out and learn from the people we hope to continue to represent.”

Fox, who was previously the assemblyman for the district from 2012-14, said his numbers are lower because Lackey received his money from corporations.

“We’ve gotten our money from grassroots supporters and individuals in the community,” Fox said. “My opponent has more money because they got it from large corporations, but I’m hopeful that right will win out. I’ve run a clean campaign. My opponent has run a dirty one.”

Fox’s largest contributions were from his law office, or High Desert Medical Group, according to state campaign finance documents.



This will be the candidates’ third consecutive rematch since 2014.