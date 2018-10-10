LARC Ranch’s annual fundraiser set for Sunday

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

LARC Ranch is scheduled to host its annual fundraiser, Be Amazed by the Magic of LARC, on Sunday, benefiting programs and services for developmentally disabled adults.

“Wait until you see what we’re pulling out of our hat for our fundraiser this year,” said LARC Ranch Executive Director Kathy Sturkey. “Our fundraisers adopt a fun new theme each year, and this year we’re celebrating the magic of not only the residents we serve, but also those who contribute so much to improve the lives of the developmentally disabled adults who call LARC home.”

The fundraiser will be packed with live magic entertainment plus food, fun, games and dancing.

Headlining the fundraiser will be Michael Gutenplan, a world-renowned master magician, mentalist and psychic entertainer. Roving magicians will entertain guests with close-up tableside tricks, and DJ Bino Bates will spin the tunes.

The Magic of LARC is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at LARC Ranch, 29890 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.

Adult tickets cost $125 each, and children’s tickets cost $50. A family package of $325 includes tickets for two adults and two children. Food and games are included with admission.

Reservations and additional information are available by calling 661-296-8636, ext. 219, or by visiting www.larcfoundation.org.

Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit organization’s residential and day programs and services. LARC Ranch, in Bouquet Canyon just past Vasquez Canyon Road, provides a safe home environment for more than 100 developmentally disabled adults.

The annual fundraiser is designed as a family-friendly event including food, carnival-style games, live entertainment, music and dancing under a big top-style tent. The numerous food and dessert offerings include options ranging from a full-blown buffet to a hot dog cart, an In-N-Out Burger truck and more.

“LARC’s residents and their families look forward to this fundraiser every year,” Sturkey said. “We’d love to see local residents and their families come out and join us for a magical afternoon of excellent live entertainment, food and dancing, and to see what LARC is all about.”

LARC Ranch (Los Angeles Residential Community) was founded in 1959 by a group of

parents who envisioned a better life for their developmentally disabled children. The 65-acre LARC Ranch provides homes, recreation and social activities, and day training activity centers for developmentally disabled adults.

More information about LARC Ranch is available online at www.larcfoundation.org.