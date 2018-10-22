Lief Organics leases 112,000-square-foot building Valencia

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

To help consolidate its growing business, nutritional supplement manufacturing company Lief Organics has leased a newly renovated facility in Valencia, according to CBRE officials.

The 112,000-square-foot location is located at 28903 Avenue Paine and will serve as their corporate headquarters, manufacturing and distribution center.

“This move will allow Lief Organics to expand their business within a larger, state-of-the-art facility further,” said Craig Peters, CBRE executive vice president and Henry Mayo Newhall chairman, in a statement. “This was a great opportunity for Lief. It’s easily accessible by all the major population centers that have contributed to record levels of demand.”

The property features a two-story lobby, just more 19,000 square-feet worth of office space and a modern warehouse facility with 18 dock doors and 30-foot height clearance.

Lief Organics has already outgrown its 47,000 square-foot facility on 28510 Industry Dr., which was acquired about a year ago and is located just less than a mile away from its new space, according to a CBRE news release Monday.

The Avenue Paine building was formerly occupied by biopharmaceutical company MannKind Corp, Adel Villalobos, Lief Organics chief executive officer said in a statement. He added that the new location would allow the company “room to grow for the foreseeable future.”

The move to the new location will happen over the next six months, officials said.

Peters represented the facility’s landlord Rexford Industrial and Sam Glendon, a senior associate at CBRE, represented Lief Organics. CBRE was not authorized to released further details on the lease.

Dagmara Landau, regional associate vice president of Rexford Industrial, said in a statement, “This project is situated in a very desirable area within the Greater L.A. area and was the perfect solution for Lief Organics, which was in need of Class A space to accommodate their rapidly growing business.”