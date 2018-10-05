Man, woman, injured in head-on crash in Stevenson Ranch

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Two people were hurt, one of them seriously, following a head-on traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch late Thursday night.

The injured patients, a man and a woman, were pulled from one of the two black SUVs involved in the crash.

The collision happened a couple of minutes before 11 p.m. on The OId Road, at Sagecrest Circle.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene shortly before 11 p.m., Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said.

Firefighters arriving at the crash at 11:02 p.m., began efforts to free a man and a woman trapped in the wreckage of one SUV.

Once pulled from the vehicle, the injured man was fitted with a neck brace and secured to a backboard, then placed on a stretcher, one witness said. The injured was also seen being placed on a stretcher.

“One patient was taken to Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital),” Marron said, declining to give the gender of that patient. “One of the patients was reported by paramedics as unconscious.”

There was no report of injury to the driver of the other SUV. Officers with the California Highway Patrol are investigating the the crash.

