Motorcyclist injured in crash with two other vehicles

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Friday morning after becoming involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., motorists contacted the California Highway Patrol with reports of a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near the Newhall Avenue exit.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at 7:34 a.m., arriving there at 7:50 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.

“This was for a traffic collision — a motorcycle versus two vehicles,” he said.

The patient was taken by ambulance from the scene at 7:59 a.m., Bennett said.

There were no other reports of injury.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt