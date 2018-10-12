Motorcyclist injured in crash with two other vehicles

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Friday morning after becoming involved in a collision with two other vehicles.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., motorists contacted the California Highway Patrol with reports of a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near the Newhall Avenue exit.
Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at 7:34 a.m., arriving there at 7:50 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.
“This was for a traffic collision — a motorcycle versus two vehicles,” he said.
The patient was taken by ambulance from the scene at 7:59 a.m., Bennett said.
There were no other reports of injury.
