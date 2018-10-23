Parks Bureau deputies arrest two, seize guns, drugs

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Another traffic stop led to another seizure of firearms by Sheriff’s Department officials this week.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau deputies reported finding a cache of guns during a traffic stop Monday.

Shortly before 10:10 p.m. Monday, a 36-year-old Sylmar man who works as an air conditioner repairman and a 26-year-old Pacoima woman described as being a student were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and narcotics by deputies.

During the arrest they recovered firearms, ammunition and drugs, and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station applauded the operation, posting a congratulatory note on their Facebook page.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, posted: “Shout-out to LASD Parks Bureau to for partnering to keep SCV safe! Last night, around 11 p.m., Parks Bureau deputies conducted a traffic stop at Parker Road/Castaic Road, in Castaic.

“Deputies found the vehicle’s occupants, a convicted felon and his female companion, were in possession of everything pictured below,” she wrote, referring to an accompanying photo of the items seized. “We do not want that element in SCV, and we appreciate the keen observations of the Parks Bureau deputies in getting them off the street, and into jail, where they belong.”

Bail for each of the suspects has been set at $50,000.

