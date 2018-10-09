Prep football notebook: Saugus back in the polls

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the release of the CIF-Southern Section polls, three Santa Clarita Valley teams made the list with one newcomer.

Saugus (6-1 overall, 2-0 in Foothill League) made its way into the Division 4 polls after a 35-13 win over Golden Valley (1-6, 0-2) on Friday. The Centurions’ second league win of the year catapulted them into the No. 9 spot.

Keeping its school-record winning streak alive, West Ranch (7-0, 2-0) visited Harry Welch Stadium to take on Canyon (2-5, 0-2) on Friday night and came away with a 46-14 win over the Cowboys. With the win, the Wildcats kept the No. 2 spot in Division 6. The Wildcats will host the Cents on Friday with only one unbeaten team walking away from the bout.

Santa Clarita Christian School (5-2) moved up three spots to No. 5 in the Division 12 polls with a 35-19 win over Temple City. The Cardinals will look to move up in the polls as they host Polytechnic at College of the Canyons on Saturday.

Valencia (4-3, 2-0) picked its second Foothill League win of the year after a 34-7 win over Hart (3-4,0-2). Hart is still searching for its first league win of the season and will put their mettle to the test against Canyon on Friday at College of the Canyons.

Picking up its first Academy League win of the season, Trinity Classical Academy (4-3, 1-0) exploded for a 58-8 win over Firebaugh on Friday. The Knights are on currently on a three-game winning, scoring a total of 146 points while allowing just 15 points to their opponents over the span.

Wildcats’ Eget breaks passing records

Breaking a school record that has stood since 2014, West Ranch quarterback, Weston Eget, broke Jackson Clark’s single-game game passing yards record by throwing for 431 yards on 14-of-32 pass attempts in Friday’s win over Canyon. Eget beat the record by 19 yards.

Eget also set West Ranch’s single-game record for yards per completion finishing with 30.8 yards, beating the previous mark of 29.4 yards set by him earlier this season.

Throwing five touchdowns passes in the win, Eget is tied for fourth place on West Ranch’s single-game passing touchdown record.Cardinals quarterback ahead of the pack

Cardinals quarterback ahead of the pack

Throwing for 265 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s night win over Temple City, SCCS’s quarterback Blake Kirshner is currently ranked No. 9 in the state throwing for 2065 yards in seven games for the Cardinals, according to MaxPreps.com.

Kirshner currently leads all SCV quarterbacks in yards, throwing for at least 300 more yards than the runner-up, and in passing touchdowns with 28.

Kirshner sits 470 yards off the lead and will have three more opportunities to eclipse the leader as Cardinals finish up the regular-season with three Prep League contests.