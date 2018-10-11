Principal announces Castaic High School’s colors, mascot

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

With less than a month remaining until local school board elections, the Hart District Teachers Association has announced the endorsement of candidates in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“We’re backing all three of the incumbents: Joe, Bob and Cherise,” HDTA President Jayme Allsman said.

Cherise Moore, who represents Area No. 3 of the district, faces no opposition this election season, whereas Bob Jensen and Joe Messina are each challenged by two other candidates in their respective races.

Donna Roberts, who attended last week’s candidate forum, and Chris Werthe will accompany nine-year board member Bob Jensen on the Nov. 6 ballot, while Kelly Trunkey and Jeffery Martin will try to unseat Messina, the incumbent in Area No. 5.

“We came to a decision after inviting each of the candidates to fill out a questionnaire before they spoke with a panel of teachers, who volunteered to get together, interview and come to a decision for the collective group,” Allsman said. “While the candidates all had interesting philosophies and approaches to education — along with an extreme dedication to the students in the Santa Clarita Valley — we’ve decided to stay with the incumbents who have good working relationships with the teachers of the Hart District.”

Jensen said prior to Wednesday’s meeting that he has enjoyed working with the teachers in the district and he is glad to hear they have as well.

“It feels great to be endorsed by the teachers,” Jensen said. “We have great teachers in our district, and it’s wonderful to have their support. I look forward to continuing our hard work in the future.”

Messina echoed the sentiment, adding that he really enjoyed the open, honest and frank conversation that the group participated in.

“They were apprehensive to give it to me nine years ago, but I’ve grown over the years and I think I’ve been able to prove to them I’m willing to work and that it’s about the kids,” Messina said. “I’m honored and I very much appreciate the endorsement.”