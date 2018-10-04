Principal for a Day event set for Oct. 12

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Business leaders, parents and interested members of the community are invited to register for the upcoming 25th annual Principal for a Day event and spend a morning shadowing a local principal or district administrator.

Sponsored by the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, the annual event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, and offer principals and district administrators the opportunity to provide participants with a first-hand perspective of the local public school educational environment, including the successes and challenges of a school administrator.

“The SCV Education Foundation is looking forward to every school in all five districts having at least one participant shadowing each principal this year,” as all five local school districts are expected to participate in the event, said Jackie Hartmann, executive director of the SCV Education Foundation.

Participants will spend the morning with an administrator of their choice from 9-11 a.m. before gathering for a lunch with school and district administrators, as well as attending sponsors, Hartmann said.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm. at The Centre, where Tom Lee and Donna Avila will be inducted into the SCV Education Foundation Hall of Fame.

To have the best chance of being matched with your first or second school choice, register as soon as possible using the website scveducationfoundation.org/pfad, Hartmann said. The tax-deductible donation to participate ranges from $150 to shadow an elementary or junior high school principal to $300 to follow a high school principal to $450 for a superintendent.

Supporters who can’t attend, but want to show their support and encouragement, can sponsor a future educator from the College of the Canyons TEACH program to take their place at the school and then join for the luncheon.

For more information, visit scveducationfoundation.org or call the office at 661-678-0429.