Robbery suspects lose custody of toddler kids during their arrest

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Regardless of whether robbery suspects made off with stolen loot, they lost temporary custody of their toddler kids during their arrest when deputies called the Department of Children and Family Services.

A 21-year-old Van Nuys man and a Bakersfield woman, 24, were each arrested of suspicion of robbery, child endangerment and evading arrest, all felonies.

When officers moved in to make the arrests, they found the couple’s two kids in the car — a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl.

On Saturday, about 7 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall for reports of a robbery.

A man and a woman had been reportedly using a baby stroller to conceal stolen merchandise, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies spotted the couple in a vehicle and initiated a short pursuit, Miller said. The chase was called off, however, “due to unsafe speed.”

The suspects, however, were seen driving onto Interstate 5.

“About one hour later, an SCV Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspects’ vehicle traveling on the northbound 5 freeway,” Miller said. “The (California Highway Patrol) CHP was immediately contacted and a traffic stop was initiated. Two suspects were taken into custody.”

CHP reported the pursued car was traveling about 100 mph before it was stopped.

When the couple was pulled over, officers found two toddlers in the vehicle.

The toddlers were taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held for officials with the Department of Children and Family Services.

Investigating officers are looking into the possibility that the youngest child was not secured in a car seat, Miller said.

