Running a family affair for Trinity’s Shane, Eva and Lance Lintereur

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

For Trinity Classical Academy’s Shane, Eva and Lance Lintereur, running is a family affair.

Senior Shane Lintereur is the older brother and the Knights’ best runner overall. Eva, a sophomore, has been mentioned among the top runners on the girls team and younger brother Lance, a freshman, is looking to keep up with his older siblings.

“Shane is the runner that I want to be when I’m a senior,” Lance said. “He is really fast and determined in races and is a really good guy. Eva is a really good sister and she is my new benchmark to beat about just a minute ahead of me.”

Picking up cross-country as a hobby his freshman year, Shane decided to run a local 5k race in Santa Clarita on a whim. He just wanted to see if he could finish in under 20 minutes.

MORE: Trinity Classical Academy cross-country wins boys and girls titles at Heritage League finals

“I told my mom that I wanted to try to aim for that time and she said, ‘I don’t think you can do that,’” Shane said.

He proved her wrong. He clocked in about 20 seconds under his goal of 20 minutes.

“So my mom said, ‘You should run for Trinity,’” Shane said.

Shane joined Trinity and made the CIF-Southern Section prelims in his first year in addition to competing for local club team Storm Cross Country.

Eva started training for cross-country in the first and second grades with the goal of one day beating her brother, Shane.

“Shane got really good so I had to catch up to him,” Eva said. “That never happened.”

Joining Trinity’s girls cross-country team two years ago, Eva has already catapulted herself up to one of the fastest girls on the team and now lends support and advice to her teammates.

“I’m one of three girls that have been on the team for two or more years,” Eva said. “So everyone else is already looking up to us if we can help them out with anything.

With Shane hoping to attend the Air Force Academy and join the cross-country team after he graduates later this school year, Eva and Lance will have to hold up their end of the bargain as there will be one less Lintereur on the team.

“I’m actually just now finishing my Air Force application, which is big,” Shane said. “I’m now doing interviews with different officers. I’ve gotten attention from some D-1 programs and D-2 and D-3 but the Air Force Academy, that is my target school.”

Eva still has two more years of high school left and Lance three, so Trinity cross-country should be in good hands for the foreseeable future with those two in place.

“They always are ready to work hard,” Trinity coach Kathleen Kahovec. “They push the rest of the team. They set a good example for everyone else. They do multiple sports and understand hard work and commitment. They are always giving advice to the team and they are just really good.”