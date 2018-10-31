Santa Clarita Transit to offer ride for Knott’s ‘Military Tribute Days’

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Transit is set to offer a one-day, round-trip service to Knott’s Berry Farm for the theme park’s annual “Military Tribute Days” on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The promotion offers free park admission to all active or retired U.S. military veterans, plus one guest, according to the city in a news release Tuesday.

Open to the general public, residents and local veterans can board the Transit buses at the McBean Regional Transit Center at 8:30 a.m. or the Newhall Metrolink Station at 8:45 a.m. Buses are scheduled to depart Knott’s Berry Farm and return to Santa Clarita at 5:30 p.m.

With the donation of a canned good per passenger, transit fares will be waved, the city said. Without a donation, the regular fare is $3 each way, or $1.50 each way for seniors ages 60 and above and individuals with disabilities.

Riders can also purchase their passes on their smartphones using the Token Transit app, in addition to cash or stored value on TAP. Visit santaclaritatransit.com for more information.

To receive complimentary admission to the park, U.S. veterans, retired and active military personnel will be asked to present military ID or proof of U.S. military service.

For more information about Santa Clarita Transit’s one-day service to Knott’s Berry Farm, contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.