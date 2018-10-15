Santa Clarita Valley Rose Society celebrates ‘Carousel of Roses’-themed 25th anniversary Rose Show

By Signal Contributor

By Kitty Belendez

Signal Contributing Writer

While all are welcome to be a part of the Santa Clarita Rose Society and its showcase event, the annual Rose Show is also a chance to catch some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s finest roses on display.

If you’re a rose aficionado, plan for plenty of time at William S. Hart Park next month during the display, as there are a multitude of different sights and smells to enjoy at the event.

Many rose growers from Santa Clarita and throughout Southern California will exhibit hundreds of superb roses grown in their own gardens.

There will be 45 tables full of rose specimens on display in vases as well as artistic arrangements, the colorful Artist’s Palette of five different roses, blooms floating in silver bowls, and roses presented in picture frames.

Antique roses from the 1800s, David Austin English roses, a special section called “Rose in a Wine Bottle” and a table celebrating “Most Fragrant Roses” will also be featured.

Everyone is welcome to exhibit their own homegrown roses at the rose show, including novices and children.

And you don’t have to be a member of the rose society to exhibit, and there’s nothing to lose — entry is free.

Bring your roses in a container of water, and the Santa Clarita Rose Society will furnish the vases and the entry tags to be used at the show.

The name of each rose, and the exhibitor’s name, must be included on the entry tags.

There will be over 75 cash prizes awarded to many types of blue ribbon roses. Some of the categories are Hybrid Tea, Miniature, Miniflora, Floribunda, Shrub, Climber, and Best Antique Rose. And two novices can win a $25 gift card sponsored by Green Thumb Nursery in Newhall.

And of course, the event is also an opportunity for anyone interested to join the Santa Clarita Rose Society. A free bouquet of roses will be given to new members who join the Rose Society at the Rose Show.

Annual membership dues are $20 per household, which includes advice from our rose consultants, nine emailed issues of our award-winning 20-page, full-color newsletter “Rose Ecstasy,” monthly meetings featuring presentations on rose care, door prizes & raffles, annual rose care seminar, garden tours, and a 10% discount card good all year at Green Thumb Nursery.

The Santa Clarita Valley Rose Society is hosting its 25th anniversary Rose Show, themed “Carousel of Roses,” on Saturday, Nov. 3, at William S. Hart, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall. The Rose Show will be located in Hart Hall, and is co-sponsored by the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

For a complete show schedule, exhibit rules, and extensive information about roses, visit the Santa Clarita Valley Rose Society website at http://www.santaclaritarose.org/RoseShow.html.

For additional information, contact Kitty Belendez at rosextckb@aol.com.

If you go

Rose entries will be received at the Hart Hall entrance from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Participants are asked to arrive early because entries will close promptly at 9:45 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to noon, teams of American Rose Society horticultural rose judges will select the best roses to be awarded prizes.

The rose show will open to the public at 1 p.m., at which time the top prize-winning roses will be on display at the trophy table. The public is invited to attend free of charge.

All winning exhibitors will be presented their awards at 2 p.m. The show will close at 4 p.m.