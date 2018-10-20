Scout Me Win moves to Gilchrist Farm, still planned for Oct. 27

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Scout Me Win carnival location has changed from Sand Canyon Country Club to Gilchrist Farm, though it is still set to be held Oct. 27.

While some of the prize winning will remain for the Nintendo Switch and chance to win $1 million, other activities will change to accommodate the new setting, said Jeff Shrewsbury, district executive of the BSA Western Los Angeles County Council. Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, their families and youth from all across Santa Clarita can expect an overload of activities, he said.

“I felt that the Scouts and young people in Santa Clarita deserved more activities for them and their families to enjoy,” he said about the decision to switch from the country club to its new location.

While some carnival games will still be included, this scouting event will coincide with the Gilchrist Harvest Festival, he said. This means that pig races, slides and the roping arena, among other activities, will be available to guests of Scout Me Win.

“I can’t really compete with what they got going on,” Shrewsbury said.

One of the the farm’s owners, Monica Gilchrist, said scouting plays a major part in the family, specifically her son in Troop 593 and her father as a leader in Troop 2. With that heritage in mind, the location change was a natural fit, she said.

“We’ve got a lot of scouting activities going on here,” she said, adding that troops and packs have come by for fundraisers by selling Scout products and even fundraising to afford a pinewood derby track.

The carnival is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 27. Gilchrist Farm is located at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road. For tickets, go to scoutmewin.com. Proceeds will be going toward the Boy Scouts of America.