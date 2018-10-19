SCV Chamber of Commerce announces City Council candidate endorsements

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its endorsement of three Santa Clarita City Council candidates and other races in the Nov. 6 election.

The chamber will endorse Laurene Weste, the city’s mayor, Marsha McLean, current mayor pro-tem, and Bill Miranda, who sits on the City Council board.

“The incumbent City Council members are very strong, business-minded leaders that understand the value of our economy,” said Troy Hooper, chairman of the board for the chamber. “They have been champions and are very active in the business community.”

“I’m thrilled,” said Weste after receiving the news.

She has served on the governing board since 1998 and said she looks forward to working alongside “our very hardworking Chamber of Commerce” in continuing to make Santa Clarita “a great place to live and a well-known, family community” if elected or not.

Miranda, who was appointed in 2017, and McLean, who has served with the city for 16 years, were not available for comment Monday.

Hooper said the chamber appreciates the new voices and perspectives from the 12 other candidates running for City Council.

“We appreciated the diversity of voices, breadth of new ideas, fresh thoughts and leadership displayed by those running for office,” Hooper said in a statement. “We were diligent in our review of candidate positions and business values when making our endorsements.”

The chamber also announced its endorsement of the following offices:

County of Los Angeles

Jeffrey Prang for Los Angeles County Assessor

Jim McDonnell for Los Angeles County Sheriff

State of California

Dante Acosta for California Assembly, 38th District

Federal

Steve Knight for U.S. House of Representatives, 25th District

College of the Canyons Board of Trustees

Ann-Marie Bjorkman for Region 5

William S. Hart Union High School Governing Board

Bob Jensen for Area 2

Saugus Union School District Governing Board

Sharlene Duzick for Area 5.