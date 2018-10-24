SCV youth continues collection efforts

By Brennon Dixson

A second-grader in the Santa Clarita Valley is hoping to help his fellow community members this winter as he continues last year’s quest to provide new or used socks, gloves, beanies and blankets to the city’s homeless population.

Cayden Tyler, an 8-year-old who attends Meadows Elementary School, warmed the hearts of many last holiday season when he asked the community to contribute to his donation effort, which he refers to as Cayden’s Winter Warehouse.

The young boy has already managed to secure a partnership with Nealie’s Skillet for this year’s program as the local restaurant agreed to offer 15 percent off to patrons who contribute to Tyler’s cause.

“I made up some coupons and I’ll eventually put some flyers up to spread the word,” said Tyler’s grandmother Kathy Gorlick. “The socks have to be new, but everything else can be used,” including gloves, beanies and blankets.

“We can go pick it up or we can meet you somewhere,” Gorlick said. “We just want to get as many people involved because this is a chance to do something special for other families in the community who can really use the kind-hearted gesture.”

Clothes can be donated through December and they will make their way to the needy with the help of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley.

Those wishing to donate items to Cayden’s Winter Warehouse can contact Gorlick directly at kathygorlick@gmail.com, she said, adding that she’d organize a way to get a coupon to each person who contributes.