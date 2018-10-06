Upcoming class aims to demystify questions and concerns about breast health and breast cancer at Henry Mayo

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness month, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is offering a class on clearing away the myths behind breast cancer at “Breast Health Demystified – An Evening of Awareness” on Oct. 23.

“We usually plan events in the month of October around breast cancer awareness,” said Mara Shay, breast health navigator at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center. “We needed to do more about education, education geared toward any age group of women, about breast health in general and what are the risks at any age.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. at Henry Mayo’s education center, there will be a presentation by City of Hope breast surgeon Dortha T. Chu and Anjali Date, a breast imaging radiologist at Henry Mayo. The second hour of the class will be where guests can discuss, ask questions and network about breast health with nurses and oncology specialists, Shay said.

While what will be taught is offered by the hospital year-round, however, Shay said October’s significance was a good time to provide education along with awareness. They aim to also bust myths while also answer uncertainties about breast health, such as how to reduce cancer risks, when or how to get a screening, what the five-year survival rate is and if deodorant or other body products help cause cancer.

The course is open to the public, and is welcome to women of all ages. Admission is free, This class is designed to teach rather than fundraise, Shay said. Shay noted that while women tend to receive mammograms by the age of 40, the class will help younger women understand what to look out for and how to stay healthy before.

“Most women put it off even later than (age 40), so this can help show what could be abnormal when you’re 30,” she said.

Shay said that she’ll be offering breast health advice as the month continues, including on Facebook Live with Renee Sicignano, midwife and owner of the SCV Birth Center on Oct. 8.

To register for “Breast Health Demystified,” go to henrymayo.com/classes-events/.