Visiting SCV alum playing Saturday, part II

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

The college football ranks are filled with Santa Clarita Valley products.

Former SCV players are making a name for themselves across the country. Here’s a list of players who have seen playing time thus far in the season.

Nate Bradder, Occidental, Hart

Bradder has played every down of offense for the Tigers at right tackle in his freshman year at Occidental.

Cole Edwards, Cal Lutheran, Valencia

The freshman has seen playing time in three games for the Kingsmen this season.

Davis Koppenhaver, Duke, Hart

Koppenhaver, now a senior, has been a starter for Duke since his sophomore year. At tight end, he’s had six receptions for 48 yards and three touchdowns.

RB Marlow III, Bowling Green, COC

After spending two years at College of the Canyons, Marlow III has seen action in five games. He’s caught 19 passes for a total of 166 yards and one touchdown, which was scored on Sept. 22 against Miami.

Nick Moore, Oregon State, Hart

The quarterback transferred to Oregon State after spending his freshman year at Eastern Washington.

Jesus Mota, Central Missouri, COC

Mota has played in three games this season on the offensive line against Missouri Western, Missouri Southern and Northeastern State.

Jared Pane, Linfield College, Saugus

The former Centurion has seen action in one game this season on Sept. 15 against Redlands in which he logged two tackles.

Colby Pursell, University of Colorado, Hart

This season, as a redshirt freshman, Pursell has played in five games for the Buffalos against Colorado State, New Hampshire, UCLA and Nebraska.

Prior to the start of the season, Pursell was given the John Wooten Award, which honors one particular player that demonstrates outstanding work ethic.

Travis Reiner, Indiana State, Canyon/COC

Reiner has amassed 949 yards on 24 punts this season for the Sycamores, with a game-high eight punts against Louisville for a total of 308 yards. He also logged his season-long in that game on a 58-yard punt.

Ben Rosen, Pacific University, Hart

Rosen scored his first collegiate touchdown against University of Dubuque on Sept. 8. In total, the running back has rushed for 18 yards on 12 carries and caught four passes for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Jake Sammut, University of Texas at El Paso, COC

The long snapper has played in one game this season for UTEP against New Mexico State. He’s following up a junior season in which he played in all 12 contests and had four tackles.

AJ Stanley, Southern Utah University, Hart

Stanley, a redshirt freshman, has 23 tackles in five games so far this season. His best performance came against Oregon State, where he chipped in eight tackles and forced one fumble.

Brady White, University of Memphis, Hart

After transferring from Arizona State in January, White has played in six games for the Tigers. The redshirt junior currently is 108-of-156 passing for 1,549 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jay Jay Wilson, Arizona State, Valencia

Wilson has played primarily at the linebacker position for the Sun Devils, picking up nine tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in three games this season.

Connor Wingenroth, Colgate, Hart

In his senior year, Wingenroth has caught two passes for 37 yards after being sidelined for last season due to injury.