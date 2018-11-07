2018 Election results: Which state propositions passed and which failed?

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

This November election, Californians had to decide on whether to approve or deny 11 ballot measures on everything from rent control to farm animal confinement and repealing last year’s gas tax.

This is how the state measures fared:

Prop. 1: Bonds to fund housing programs and veterans’ loans

With more than 1.1 million votes or 62 percent of the vote, Californians voted to pass Prop. 1. This will authorize $4 billion in general bonds to fund housing-related programs, infrastructure work and housing loans for veterans. Those in support said the proposition would add about 50,000 new low-cost homes to the housing market.

Prop. 2: Utilize mental health funds for low-income housing

This measure was approved, 68 to 32 percent, allowing the state to place $2 billion in bonds for the construction of homes for homeless individuals facing mental illnesses. Initially, money for the bonds was approved to cover mental health services rather than housing.

Prop. 3: Bonds for safe drinking water and infrastructure

The measure was rejected by less than 3 percentage points, which called for borrowing $8.87 billion for state water infrastructure. Opponents said this would not produce new, usable water and would double repayment to bondholders.

Prop. 4: Bonds for children’s hospitals

With 68 percent of the vote, voters appeared to have approved $1.5 billion in bonds to build, improve and equip eligible children’s hospitals, some private nonprofit hospitals and clinics.

Prop. 5: Property tax transfer initiative

Prop. 5 was rejected, 61 to 39, which would have amended Prop. 13. This step would have allowed those 55 and older or disabled to transfer property tax assessment rates to new homes.

Prop. 6: Repealing the gas tax

With a 60 to 40 tally, voters said “no” to Prop. 6, the most talked-about measure on the ballot. If passed, this would have repealed fuel tax increases of 12 cents per gallon and vehicle fees that were enacted last year. Prop. 6 would have reduced the state’s tax revenues by about $2.9 billion by 2019, according to estimates on the measure.

Prop. 7: Change daylight saving time period

Voters approved the measure to allow the state Legislature to decide how to set California’s time, which repealed a 1949 proposition that established Daylight Saving Time. The vote was 60 to 40.

Prop. 8: Regulating revenue for dialysis clinics

With 60 percent of the vote, Californians said “no” to regulating the amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for treatment. If passed, it would have required clinics to issue refunds to patients for revenue above 115 percent of costs of direct care and health care improvements.

Prop. 10: Allowing local governments to adopt rent control

Voters rejected Prop. 10, 53 to 47, which keeps the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act in place and continues to prohibit counties and cities from enacting rent control on rental housing. Supporters said it was needed to improve the state’s issue of high-rising rents, while opponents said it would worsen the crisis and the future of rental supply.

Prop. 11: Ambulance employees paid on-call breaks

At 60 percent, voters approved Prop. 11. This means private ambulance companies will require workers to remain on-call during breaks paid at their regular rate and require additional training for EMTs and paramedics.

Prop. 12: Farm animal confinement initiative

Californians said “yes” to banning the sale of meat and eggs when the animals are confined to places below minimum square footage requirements. The measure will apply not only to California but out-of-state producers as well. The measure garnered 70 percent of the vote.