84-year-old Valencia resident ID’d as motorist killed in Monday crash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

California Highway Patrol officers investigating Monday’s two-vehicle traffic collision that claimed the life of one man have identified that person as 84-year-old Gene Sturdyvin, of Valencia.

The other motorist, identified as a Harry Gray, 64, of Stevenson Ranch, suffered no injuries, according to the CHP.

Sturdyvin was killed and Gray injured Monday morning on Pico Canyon Road, between The Old Road and Constitution Avenue.

“A gold Toyota Avalon, facing east, preparing to make a left turn from the Coco’s parking lot located west of The Old Road, just south of Pico Canyon Road, pulled into the path of travel of a gray Jeep Wrangler traveling south,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

“It resulted in a broadside collision,” he said.

“The driver of the Toyota was subsequently transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with unknown, but suspected grave injuries,” Greengard said.

Sturdyvin was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. Monday, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Monday.

