Amazon’s ‘Goliath’ filming in Santa Clarita

By Tammy Murga

5 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Will Amazon Prime Video’s “Goliath” return for a third season? The internet video service has not yet publicly announced but city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed Thursday production has already started.



“Production for Season 3 has started and they’ve also filmed here for a previous season,” said Evan Thomason, economic development associate with the Santa Clarita Film Office.



He added that production has taken place in locations within city limits and could stay in Santa Clarita for the duration of the filming of at least some episodes.



Amazon representatives could not be reached for confirmation Thursday.



“Goliath” stars Billy Bob Thornton as Billy McBride, a burned-out and washed-up lawyer who pursues a lawsuit against the law firm he helped create. The show, with a Season 2 ending twist, also includes cast members like Ana de la Reguera, Tania Raymonde, Mark Duplass and Nina Arianda.



Santa Clarita is not new territory for Amazon, which has also filmed series like “Bosch,” “Good Girls Revolt,” and “Hand of God” in the area.



The city has seen an increase in location filming with 556 film permits and nearly 1,400 location film days in 2017 alone. This translates to an estimated economic impact of $33.9 million to the local community, according to the Film Office.



The reported numbers have been fairly consistent for the last five years, said Thomason. But the actual figures are much larger, he said, because the count does not include film days and the financial benefit from filming on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.



“Santa Clarita receives a lot of benefit from filming, whether that’s job creation, food for film crews or homes and businesses rented out for filming,” said Thomason.