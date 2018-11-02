Brewery event set for Sunday

By Michele Lutes

12 mins ago

The Soroptimist International of Valencia is inviting the community to have a boot-scootin’ good time at its first ever Boots and Barrels event on Sunday.

The event is scheduled 3-7 p.m. at Wolf Creek Brewery located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop in Valencia.

“It will be barrels of fun,” said Cara Spiropoulos, public awareness director for Soroptimists of Valencia.

The event will take place in the Spiegeltent and will include music, line dancing, line dancing lessons, food trucks, lawn games, a raffle and a beer and wine tasting.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased online. Children will be admitted at no charge. Each adult ticket includes admission to the event, along with 6 wine or beer tastings.

To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boots-barrels-benefitting-soroptimist-programs-tickets-50133281996?fbclid=IwAR37TC3Ih6JAUpYaga7xIVkjt-zp80ahe4NYdF1aZZKy5-Kvxan5jAPWcrc.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the local nonprofit programs that support women and girls.

“Our mission is to empower women and girls and some of that is through our programs,” Spiropoulos said.

The money will specifically go towards their Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It programs.

“Live Your Dream is an award program that gives women the resources (women and girls) need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects,” according to the events Facebook page. “While our Dream It, Be It program empowers young women to become strong, successful adults.”

Soroptimist is a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment, according to their website. “The organization is particularly concerned with providing women and girls access to education, as this is the most effective path to self-determination.”

Soroptimist, means “best for women,” and that’s what the organization strives to achieve.

Soroptimist International of Valencia has been serving the community since 1974.

The family friendly event is sure to be a boot-kickin’, heel-tappin’, rootin’ tootin’ good time.

For more information about the non-profit and the event go to sivalencia.org/.