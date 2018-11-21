Canyon’s Ethan Danforth leads All-League boys cross-country runners

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

With one more race to go, the CIF-Southern Sections Division 2 State Meet in Fresno, Canyon’s Ethan Danforth is still all smiles after being named the 2018 Foothill League boys cross-country runner of the year.

“It feels pretty good to be able to represent Canyon like that,” Danforth said. “Since Canyon hasn’t won league as an individual in a long time.”

Adding to his already impressive finishes in previous years, Danforth finished in first place at the Ojai Invitational with a time of 15:54.7 to lead the Cowboys boys team to a win early in the season. Picking up another first-place finish at the Mt. SAC Invitational in late October recording a time of 15:01, Danforth admitted that he would miss hanging out with his teammates the most.

“Just sitting on the track before practice or a meet soaking up the sun is something that I will treasure,” he said.

Progressing throughout the year, Danforth finished first at the Foothill League finals with a time 15:04.66 and in third at CIF-SS Division 2 finals clocking in a time of 14:40 to qualify individually to the state meet.

Danforth humbly attributed his success to his coaches.

“The coaches are the ones that got me this far and led me to this path,” Danforth said. “They just taught me a lot throughout my high school career on and off the track.”

With one more race still to be decided, Danforth’s next stop is spoken for as he has committed to Southern Utah University to continue his collegiate and academic career in 2019.

“I’m excited about that too,” Danforth said. “It was the coach and the team, we instantly clicked and I knew the area was nice with a lot of places to run. It’s a great school with a good history of runners and I felt that it was a good place for me to go and grow.

Isaiah Seidman, West Ranch, Senior

Seidman was the Wildcats best boys runner in 2018, finishing second at league finals with a time of 15:09.48. The senior played a pivotal role in West Ranch’s boys team capturing their fourth-straight Foothill League title. At the CIF-SS Division 1 finals, he had the Wildcats best boys finish (fourth), finishing with a time of 14:44.6 to help the boys team advance to the state meet.

Daniel Rush, Golden Valley, Senior

Rush was Golden Valley’s stud cross-country runner throughout the year, making a name for himself among the top three boys runners in the Foothill League. At Foothill League finals, Rush delivered a third-place finish behind Seidman and Danforth with a time of 15:17.54. Qualifying to the CIF-SS Division 2 prelims and then moving onto the finals, Rush was the only individual runner from the Foothill League finishing in 11th-place with a time of 15:00.1 and qualified to run in the state meet.

Hunter Romine, West Ranch, Junior

Finishing in fourth-place with a time of 15:19.76 at Foothill League finals, Romine was one of the top four West Ranch boys runners throughout the year. At CIF-SS Division 1 finals, the junior placed 32nd with a time of 15:16.6. Romine will be looked upon to be one of the leaders for the 2019 season.

Evan Bates, West Ranch, Senior

Bates finishes his Wildcats career being named among the top boys runners for West Ranch. Bates captured sixth place at league finals, 18 seconds off the leader with a time 15.22.91. At CIF-SS Division 1 finals, he smoked that time finishing almost 40 seconds better, clocking in a time of 14:47.1 for seventh-place at the meet.

Dylan Gatua, West Ranch, Sophomore

A rising sophomore, Gatua placed sixth at league finals with a time of 15:24.72. Like his fellow teammates, Gatua impressed at CIF-SS Division 1 finals landing inside the top 10 with a time of 14:49.3, good for a ninth-place finish.

Jeremiah Rasmussen, Hart, Senior

The lone Indians boy runner to crack the All-League team, Rasmussen captured the No. 7 spot at Foothill League finals with a time of 15:37.96. He has set the tone for future Hart cross-country runners with his strong drive and work ethic.