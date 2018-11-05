Canyons football impresses with win against Long Beach

By Dan Lovi

49 mins ago

The College of the Canyons football team continued its undefeated campaign after defeating Long Beach City College 34-7 on Saturday in Long Beach.

The No. 1 ranked Cougars (9-0 overall, 4-0 in conference) fell behind early, failing to convert on a fourth-and-two on their first drive of the game, turning it over on downs. The Vikings (4-5 overall, 1-3 in conference) were able to capitalize on their ensuing possession and scored on a 4-yard run.

It would be the only points Long Beach scored on the evening.

The next drive COC answered as running back Kenny Torrance scored on a 2-yard run. Wyatt Eget connected with Elijah Ebe for an 11-yard gain and Jumpei Dobashi for a 19-yard gain on the drive. Torrance also broke off a 16-yard run earlier in the possession.

After forcing a punt, the Cougars struck once again two plays later, as Eget found wideout Alonzell Henderson for a 72-yard score.

In the second quarter, Eget found Khalid Taylor for a 43-yard gain, then connected with Ebe for a 5-yard touchdown.

Kicker Tanner Brown hit two 29-yard field goals in the third quarter to put the game out of hand.

Eget scored one more touchdown, hitting Leroy Deshazor for a 17-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Eget finished the contest 22-of-32 for 327 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Torrance ended with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Henderson finished with two catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Dobashi had three catches for 52 yards and Emari Smith had five receptions for 54 yards.

Eget connected with had nine different receivers in total.

The Cougars’ defense got to the opposing quarterback six times, with defensive lineman Earl English recording three sacks.

The Cougars held the Vikings to 187 passing yards and have only allowed one passing touchdown on the season.

Canyons will face Bakersfield at College of the Canyons on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the final game of the regular season.