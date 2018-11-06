Child with chest pain airlifted to LA hospital

By Jim Holt

17 mins ago

A child suffering chest pains was airlifted to a pediatric hospital in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a medical call at Santa Clarita Elementary School, on Seco Canyon Road and Decoro Drive.

The child, whose age and gender was not disclosed, was treated at the school site and then taken by paramedics to Central Park where the child was transferred to a rescue helicopter.

“This was for chest pains reported at a hospital,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

As the child was being transferred onto the helicopter, a woman was seen accompanying the child onto the chopper.

