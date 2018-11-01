City, local agency look to innovate with new website

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

As a leader in innovation and technology, the Santa Clarita Valley has created a prosperous chain of support for all things related to entrepreneurship. An extra link to the homegrown network was recently added with the launch of a new website to connect the local startup community.

Innovatesantaclarita.com, a collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and the SCV Economic Development Corp. launched Wednesday as part of the 4th annual Innovate Santa Clarita campaign.

“The website came because there’s been a broad recognition that we need to create a go-to resource where entrepreneurs and startups find a comprehensive reading list for them,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of SCVEDC.

The site links to well-established resources around the area such as the city’s Business Incubator, which provides low-cost office space, training and mentorship, College of the Canyons and city libraries.

Under the “Get Involved” tab, users can offer and receive help from local experts.

“Whether you have a new business idea and are looking for support, or if you’re an experienced entrepreneur and want to mentor the next generation, this is the one-stop place to search and do so,” said Covert.

For those interested in finding out local events and connecting with those in the industry, the “Community” tab on the website offers links to partners like Startup Weekend SCV, Google’s Startup Grind and 1 Million Cups, all organizations that host multiple networking and coaching events.

“One of the things that entrepreneurs continue to ask is, ‘Where is my community?’” said Denise Covert, economic development associate with the city. “As entrepreneurs, you look for your ecosystem, and this portal will be a great tool to connect.”

Soon to be added on the website is a blog, an information area to access articles and podcast episodes by the SCVEDC.

“The podcasts feature interviews with local startups, and everyone will have access to them on innovatesantaclarita.com, or anywhere you listen to podcasts,” said Schroeder.

This year, the website is not the only feature of the digital campaign. A two-week series, from Nov. 2 to 16, offers events including Startup Weekend SCV, a 52-hour challenge to build a startup.

The campaign is part of Innovate LA, a countywide celebration of innovation and creativity throughout the region to support and inspire entrepreneurs across all sectors.

Participants are encouraged to follow along on social media during the campaign using #InnovateSCV and #MadeInSCV and share the resources available on the new online hub.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Business Incubator and the listed events, visit InnovateSantaClarita.com.