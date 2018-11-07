COC Theater Presents Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

The College of the Canyons theater department continues its season with a production of William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” opening Friday.

“Measure for Measure,” once seen as a raucous comedy, is now viewed through a contemporary lens where hypocritical moralists are juxtaposed with bawdy humor. A duke abdicating his authority, archaic laws strictly imposed, and a woman’s stand against lechery are among Shakespeare’s elegant arguments and timeless characters that hold uncanny relevancy.

“Though this play is more than 400 years old, it sounds as though it was written last month,” said David Stears, who is directing the production. “There are whole passages that could have been ripped from recent headlines, with parallels to current items such as the #MeToo movement. It is a testament for the deep understanding Shakespeare had for people, characters and the nature of power.”

“Measure for Measure” marks the COC directorial debut for Stears, a new full-time theater faculty member. Stears is also the executive director of the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, and was a long-time adjunct instructor in the COC theater department. He also serves as the theater department’s producer.

Performances will be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Blackbox Theatre located on the college’s Valencia campus.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 17 and 2 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 18.

Be advised this play contains some adult subject matter.

General admission tickets are $12. Tickets for students and seniors are $6.

For more information, contact the PAC box office at (661) 362-5304 or visit canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/Pages/nr103118measureformeasure.aspx.