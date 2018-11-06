Deputy seizes meth, heroin and a coin collection in Canyon Country arrest

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Special Assignment Team seized meth, heroin and a coin collection after he stopped a man suspected of snipping the lock off of a garage in Canyon Country.

“The SAT deputy was patrolling Canyon Country Friday night when he was flagged down by citizens who reported that they saw ‘someone cutting a lock off of a garage’ at an apartment complex off Sundowner Way,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Miller, who shared details of the arrest on the station’s Facebook page, wrote: “The deputy went to the indicated location and saw an illegally parked truck with tools in the back, and a man standing near it.

“The deputy made contact with the individual and determined that the man was under the influence of a controlled substance, and was also in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.

“The deputy discovered that the man also had a large collection of valuable coins in his vehicle, for which the man was unable to provide a good reason why they were in there,” she said.

The man in his 40’s was arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation and a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

Detectives will be continuing their investigation into the incident.

