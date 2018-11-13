Domestic Violence Program to change locations, asks for community’s help

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

After being at its current Newhall Avenue spot for more than a year, the Child and Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program is informing the community that it is changing locations.

“We’re moving stuff through the first weeks of December,” said Linda Davies, executive director of the program. “We’re leaving the Savia Real Life Church location, and we’re moving back into the Child and Family Center at Centre Pointe Parkway.”

And although the move does change where clients can visit for weekly support groups and sessions with staff, the Domestic Violence Program has said it remains focused on its goal to “assist the victims and their families within Santa Clarita.”

“This has been a great place for us and our clients,” said Davies. “We saw thousands of victims of domestic violence and we’ll be continuing our services at our new location.”

In order to move, however, Davies has asked for the support of the community, as there are not only a number of things that the staff needs to do in order to pack up, but also the program needs to continue providing services even during the transition.

“We have a lot of stuff and junk to either pack or throw away, while at the same time we have an obligation to keep seeing our clients,” Davies said.

Because of this, program officials are asking for the community’s help.

“We’re looking for people to help us pack and clean during the last weeks of November,” said Davies. “We can have people volunteer between 4 and 7 p.m. on weekdays, and we’re hoping to plan a Saturday workday.”

Those looking to assist in either packing or moving can reach out to the Domestic Violence Program at 661-259-8175.