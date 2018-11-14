Foothill League athletes make college choices official

By Haley Sawyer

5 mins ago

Athletes from across the Foothill League inked their National Letter of Intents with their college of choice on Wednesday. Check back throughout the day for updates on signing day ceremonies across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Canyon

From left to right: Ethan Danforth, cross-country/track, Southern Utah; Shelby Cooper, soccer, Cal State Northridge; Charles Harrison, baseball, UCLA

Hart

From left to right: Kaycie Priske, soccer, Whitworth; Shelby Grubbs, volleyball, Cal State Los Angeles; Zoe DiNardo, volleyball, Concordia; Brooke Marquez, softball, Notre Dame

Saugus

Back row, from left to right: Megan Huber, equestrian, UT Martin; Brandyn Cruz, baseball, Cal State Northridge; Nolan Kutcher, baseball, Cal State Long Beach

Front row, from left to right: Leslie Reynaga, softball, Northwest Christian University; Clarissa Ellwein, softball, Notre Dame De Namur University; Maya Avila, softball, Long Island University, Brooklyn; Malia Risdall, softball, University of Hawaii, Hilo

West Ranch

From left to right: JD Callahan, baseball, UC Santa Barbara; Adrienne Chang, softball, Princeton; Sara Olsen, softball, Long Beach State; Gianna Lombardi, softball, Cal State San Marcos; Sophie Bobal, volleyball, Pace University; Isaiah Seidman, cross-country/track, West Point; Sophia Hoelzel, cross-country/track, UCLA; Jordyn Adamek-Postelwait, lacrosse, Adams State; Kaylani Miranda, soccer, Belmont Abbey