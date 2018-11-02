Hart girls tennis advances to CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinals, Cats slip up

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Winning in games 80-79, Hart girls tennis came away with the narrow victory against Cerritos High School in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Friday.

Hart pulled out a one-point win for the second time this week after the No. 3 doubles team of Lauren Hannah and Marti Kass came back from a 2-1 deficit to tie the game up and eventually seal the win 6-2, wrapping up the team victory for the Indians.

“It was close the whole way,” said Hart coach Allan Hardbarger. “The matches started at two and went all the way to 6:30 with one match left. It was definitely the longest match that I have been a part of.”

Hart moves on to the quarterfinals against Polytechnic of Pasadena at 2 p.m on Monday.

Troy 9, West Ranch 9 (77-71)

West Ranch girls tennis traveled to Fullerton to square off against Troy High School in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs in a tightly contested matchup on Friday.

Doubles partners Brooke Johnston and Shaira Busnawi won two out of three sets on the day while Audrey Kim and Emily Andrews swept all three of their sets.

Tying in sets 9-9, the Wildcats lost in games 77-71 as West Ranch lost crucial points from singles matches to end the Wildcats season.

“It was so close and they fought really hard,” West Ranch coach Dina McBride said. “Their singles were a little stronger than ours and it came down to the third singles match where I decided to stack my doubles.”