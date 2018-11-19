Kylie Mattson named 2018 girls volleyball Foothill League POY

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

According to Hart girls volleyball player Kylie Mattson, practice doesn’t make perfect, but it does make permanence.

“If you keep practicing your techniques you’ll end up being a lot better and do a lot better in the game,” she said.

That mindset has led Mattson to a multitude of accomplishments this volleyball season, culminating with the Foothill League Player of the Year award.

“It’s a really big honor,” she said. “I know there are so many good players in our league this year and to be named that is awesome.”

In addition to taking home the league’s top honor, Mattson broke the Hart program record for assists with 687. She was one of three Indians to break a record this season: Zoe DiNardo set a new kill record and Shelby Grubbs surpassed her own record for blocks.

Mattson said that the trio worked together throughout the season to collectively accomplish their individual goals.

“Zoe wanted to break the kill record and I said ‘I’ll get you your kill record if you get me my assist record,’” Mattson said. “We were just helping each other out and trying to get each other to do better and trying to get those records.”

Hart also was undefeated Foothill League champions for the first time in program history after a sweep of Saugus on Oct. 11. The Indians only dropped one game all season in a 3-1 win over Saugus on Sept. 20.

The Indians continued into playoffs, eventually falling to Cypress in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 tournament.

When it comes to her favorite memory of her final season with Hart volleyball, it’s hard to choose just one.

“Just everything. I can’t figure out a specific memory that stands out to me because every moment I had with them was so much fun,” said Mattson. “We’re like a family and every time we hung around each other someone was laughing to cracking a joke. But 10-0 in league was really awesome, too.”

First Team

Zoe DiNardo, Sr., Hart

Shelby Grubbs, Sr., Hart

Kayla Tait, Sr. Saugus

Amira Fann, Sr., Saugus

Allison Jacobs, Jr., West Ranch

Jordan Nunez, Jr., Golden Valley

Sasha Thomas Oakley, Sr., Canyon

Second Team

Ruby Duncan, Jr., Hart

Noelle Blumel, Sr., Hart

Jessica Nash, Sr., Saugus

Rhiannon Boddy, Sr., Saugus

Sophie Bobal, Sr., West Ranch

Tyler Dobrowsky, Sr., West Ranch

Reinyel Leonidas, Jr., Golden Valley

Honorable Mention

Laska Stanford, Sr., Canyon

Sophia McRae, Sr., Golden Valley

Megan Soto, Jr., Hart

Jackie Ibarra, Jr., Saugus

Kaelyn White, Jr., Valencia

Alex Muira, Sr., West Ranch