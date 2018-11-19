Kylie Mattson named 2018 girls volleyball Foothill League POY

According to Hart girls volleyball player Kylie Mattson, practice doesn’t make perfect, but it does make permanence.
“If you keep practicing your techniques you’ll end up being a lot better and do a lot better in the game,” she said.
That mindset has led Mattson to a multitude of accomplishments this volleyball season, culminating with the Foothill League Player of the Year award.
“It’s a really big honor,” she said. “I know there are so many good players in our league this year and to be named that is awesome.”
In addition to taking home the league’s top honor, Mattson broke the Hart program record for assists with 687. She was one of three Indians to break a record this season: Zoe DiNardo set a new kill record and Shelby Grubbs surpassed her own record for blocks.
Mattson said that the trio worked together throughout the season to collectively accomplish their individual goals.
“Zoe wanted to break the kill record and I said ‘I’ll get you your kill record if you get me my assist record,’” Mattson said. “We were just helping each other out and trying to get each other to do better and trying to get those records.”
Hart also was undefeated Foothill League champions for the first time in program history after a sweep of Saugus on Oct. 11. The Indians only dropped one game all season in a 3-1 win over Saugus on Sept. 20.
The Indians continued into playoffs, eventually falling to Cypress in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 tournament.
When it comes to her favorite memory of her final season with Hart volleyball, it’s hard to choose just one.
“Just everything. I can’t figure out a specific memory that stands out to me because every moment I had with them was so much fun,” said Mattson. “We’re like a family and every time we hung around each other someone was laughing to cracking a joke. But 10-0 in league was really awesome, too.”
First Team
Zoe DiNardo, Sr., Hart
Shelby Grubbs, Sr., Hart
Kayla Tait, Sr. Saugus
Amira Fann, Sr., Saugus
Allison Jacobs, Jr., West Ranch
Jordan Nunez, Jr., Golden Valley
Sasha Thomas Oakley, Sr., Canyon
Second Team
Ruby Duncan, Jr., Hart
Noelle Blumel, Sr., Hart
Jessica Nash, Sr., Saugus
Rhiannon Boddy, Sr., Saugus
Sophie Bobal, Sr., West Ranch
Tyler Dobrowsky, Sr., West Ranch
Reinyel Leonidas, Jr., Golden Valley
Honorable Mention
Laska Stanford, Sr., Canyon
Sophia McRae, Sr., Golden Valley
Megan Soto, Jr., Hart
Jackie Ibarra, Jr., Saugus
Kaelyn White, Jr., Valencia
Alex Muira, Sr., West Ranch