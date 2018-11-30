Local child selected to light California’s Christmas tree
By Austin Dave
2 mins ago


Congratulations to Tesoro del Valle Elementary student Kiran Dong. The 7-year-old was selected to light California’s Christmas tree next week. Reporter Austin Dave sheds light on how the child with special needs hopes to inspire all Californians.

