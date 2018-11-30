Local child selected to light California’s Christmas tree

Congratulations to Tesoro del Valle Elementary student Kiran Dong. The 7-year-old was selected to light California’s Christmas tree next week. Reporter Austin Dave sheds light on how the child with special needs hopes to inspire all Californians.
Austin Dave
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.