Nancy Starczyk to serve as 2019 Chair of SCV Chamber of Commerce

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Advocacy work, business education and community outreach have been at the forefront of Nancy Starczyk’s career journey.



“These are important for the well-being of our business communities. It helps create strong, informed members and their businesses,” she said.



That’s what Starczyk envisions for the Santa Clarita Valley as the newly named chair of the SCV Chamber of Commerce for 2019.



The announcement came Thursday, with current chair of the board Troy Hooper applauding her success.



“Nancy has shown through her business accomplishments, community activism and political advocacy work that she is ready and able to continue to move the chamber forward,” he said in a prepared statement.



Starczyk has been a leader in the local business community since the mid-1980s, with a robust resume as director of the chamber, the SCV Youth Project and the California Association of Realtors.



In 2017, she was named the president of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors, after serving for the SCV Division four times between 1998 and 2014. Her 30 years in real estate has helped her establish strong connections with more than 100 California associations, including the estimated 1,400 Realtors in the SCV.



Starczyk is also well-versed in community volunteerism, raising more than $135,000 for SCV programs and organizations including the Senior Center, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, College of the Canyons, the SCV Boys & Girls Club and the local food pantry.



“This is an exciting opportunity because I won’t only be a voice in real estate but also for business,” she said. “I’m thrilled to follow in Troy Hooper’s shoes and hope to keep the momentum up.”



With her background, Starczyk said she wants to work on expanding advocacy work, business education, increasing connections and networking.



“I’m excited about bringing political advocacy,” she said. “I think some policies impede businesses and we want to let them know that the chamber can help them in all aspects, not just in managing a business but help with local and federal laws. We have new relationships to establish as well, including with a new congresswoman (Katie Hill) and assemblywoman (Christy Smith).”



Starczyk becomes chair effective Jan. 1. She will be ceremonially installed at the chamber’s 96th Annual Awards and Installation Dinner on Jan. 25.



For more information, visit scvchamber.com or email events@scvchamber.com.