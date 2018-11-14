Noelle Song wins Foothill League Girls Golfer of the Year

By Haley Sawyer

After a prep golf season that included countless accolades and personal growth when it comes to the game of golf, Noelle Song was named the Foothill League girls golfer of the year.

“This is a huge honor because it represents all of the hard work that I have put in this year,” Song, who plays for West Ranch, said.

Song was the individual Foothill League champion and part of a Wildcats team that was runner-up to Valencia in the overall team standings.

Additionally, she averaged 38.8 in six league meets. She was named medalist in three of those meets and tied for medalist in two other meets.

“My biggest improvement this year is consistency in scores,” said Song. “I have been working really hard on coursework and playing a more strategic game.”

Song was able to make it to the CIF SCGA SoCal Regional Championship at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on Nov. 8. She carded a 6-over to tie for 44th place.

While she extended her postseason past the CIF-Southern Section stage and into the CIF State stage, her best memory of the season came during the last Foothill League match.

“All of my teammates and other team’s players hugged me for the season’s ending,” Song said. “I will miss each and every one of them very much and am so grateful to have played high school golf with them.”

Ashley Song of Valencia, who finished second to Noelle in the final individual standings, was named to the First Team All-Foothill League list. Ashley tied with Noelle in the first Foothill League meet of the season and earned medalist honors on her own in the fifth meet.

West Ranch’s Allison Hwang was also on the first-team list after tying with Noelle in Foothill League meet No. 3. She finished third in the overall individual standings, averaging 41.2 across six matches.

Sung Park, the fourth-place finisher in league, was the second Valencia golfer to be named to the list.

Two Hart golfers: Meghan Silver and Emma Allen, were also honored. The Indians ended the Foothill League season third in the overall team standings and won the team title in the sixth league meet of the season, despite having only one senior in the lineup.

Jasmine Reblando was the lone Golden Valley girls golfer on the first-team list. Reblando finished sixth in the individual rankings and tied for second place in Foothill League meet No. 4.