Northbound I-5 traffic stopped for CHP investigation of double-fatal crash near Calgrove

By Perry Smith

20 mins ago

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday night on Interstate 5, near Calgrove Boulevard.

“(The collision) occurred at 7:28 p.m. on the northbound 5 at Calgrove Boulevard,” said Officer Patrick Kimball of the CHP Traffic Management Center. “It was reported as an SUV versus semi.” Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were killed in the crash, he said.

L.A. County Fire officials received the report of a minivan that crashed into the back of a parked big rig at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The two vehicles caught flames that spread to about an eighth of an acre of nearby brush, which was quickly extinguished, he said.

“A SigAlert was issued at 7:58 p.m. for all lanes except the No. 1 lane for an unknown duration,” Kimball said at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Fire officials were still on scene as of about 9:30 p.m. to make sure the fire was completely out.

The identities of the SUV’s occupants were not being released pending the next-of-kin notification.