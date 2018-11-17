One arrested after 14 Freeway shooting, another second suspect sought

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that took place Friday night, with one suspect in custody, and another still sought by detectives.

Johnathan Porter, 21, of Los Angeles, was one of three people detained, the only person charged thus far, after Friday night’s shooting in Newhall.

“There is one male adult in custody on a felony charge of shooting at occupied vehicle,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Saturday.

A dispute broke out between two parties at a gas station at Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, which apparently escalated until the occupants of one vehicle shot at the other party around 8:30 p.m., according to witnesses and deputies on the scene Friday.

The two parties are reported to have then got back into their vehicles, fleeing the scene, with one of the vehicles eventually crashing on the southbound side of Highway 14, near where it transitions onto Interstate 5. No injuries were reported to emergency officials at either the site of the shooting or the site of the crash.

Following the incident, deputies were able to search the crashed car and recover evidence, said Lt. Leo Bauer of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“We recovered a handgun and multiple shell casings from two different locations,” Bauer said Friday night.

However, as of Saturday, one of the two vehicles outstanding, “a gray or silver Chrysler or Dodge truck,” was still sought by law enforcement officials.

“Another suspect is still outstanding, and detectives are actively investigating the incident,” said Miller.

No further details regarding the status of the investigation were immediately available Saturday. Porter was booked at 10:30 p.m. Friday night at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to reach out to the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.