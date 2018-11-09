Open enrollment available at new Castaic High School
Castaic High School Principal Melanie Hagman speaks at the Lions Club barbecue, as club president Robert Butler (third from right) watches. Ryan Mancini/The Signal
By Brennon Dixson
Castaic High School Principal Melanie Hagman began meeting with local families this week at various junior high and middle schools to share the options that will soon be available to students at the William S. Hart Union High School District campus.

“Melanie is contacting families and informing parents that Castaic High School is the only school that will have open enrollment, so anyone can go there if they choose to,” Hart District spokesman Dave Caldwell said. Not only is she promoting the state-of-the-art facilities, beautiful features and the largest campus available in the district, but also the iCAN academy, which is a unique program that will allow students to earn college credits from the high school campus.

Hagman has previously said the campus will also house athletic fields, a performing arts center and buildings designed for Career Technical Education, among other programs.

“The school will be the only school offering open enrollment, which means that it will accept students who live outside their boundaries,” Caldwell said. “Families who are interested should attend one of the meetings to learn more.”

Castaic High is expected to open to ninth graders in the fall of 2019, according to previous reports, but the open enrollment application will be available this Friday on the district website.

According to Caldwell, Hagman will continue meeting with parents next week, as she has plans to visit Placerita Junior High School at 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Castaic Middle School at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Sierra Vista Junior High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, which will serve as the last of the planned meetings.

Brennon Dixson covers education for the Signal. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.

