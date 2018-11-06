Out-of-town couple accused of stealing at Six Flags

By Jim Holt

9 mins ago

Local deputies are applauding observant security staff at Six Flags Magic Mountain for alerting them to an out-of-town couple believed to be stealing purses and personal property set aside at rides prohibiting them.

“Security personnel spotted people taking guest property and notified deputies,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Monday.

“There was a concern over this (type of theft),” she said. “Security began watching.

“It’s because they were observant employees, that we were able to respond and make arrests,” she said.

A 20-year-old salesman from Tarzana and an unemployed woman, 18, from Oak Park were arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of three felonies including grand theft, burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

“Observant security personnel noticed a man on surveillance video who was taking guests’ property near rides.” Multiple items of stolen property were recovered that were in the couple’s possession, Miller said.

“These arrests would not have been possible without the great partnership that Six Flags Security personnel share with SCV Sheriff’s deputies,” she said, adding that they have the mutual goal of “catching crooks” to prevent residents and visitors from being victimized.

Miller said she would like local business people to know that if they are interested in loss prevention they are invited to attend a quarterly Business Alliance meeting that the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is hosting on Wednesday.

“We will be covering shoplifting, robberies, current crime trends, crime prevention and store security,” Miller said.

The public session is expected to include the station’s undercover special team members who will be available to answer questions regarding upcoming theft operations occurring in the SCV, she said.

If interested in attending the meeting, contact Detective Michelle O’Brien at emobrien@lasd.org. You must be on the attendance list to be given access to the station and attend the meeting.

