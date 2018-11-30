Pair arrested after deputies report guns, drugs, found in RV

By Jim Holt

44 mins ago

5 SHARES Share Tweet

Two men face weapons charges after deputies allegedly found firearms and narcotics inside a suspicious RV.

On Wednesday, about 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spotted an RV parked on the side of the road on the 28500 block of Westinghouse Avenue “that gave the appearance that someone was living in it,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies made contact with the occupants — two male adults,” she said, noting deputies then found weapons and narcotics in the motorhome.

Raymond Beczkowski, a 39-year-old unemployed resident of Valencia, was arrested on suspicion of felony weapon charges and narcotics.

Thomas Finnegan, 51, of Saugus, identified by arresting deputes as a handyman, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm (felony charge) and narcotics charges.

Both men were taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station where they were booked.

Bail for Beczkowski was set at $70,000, and for Finnegan it was set at $50,000.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt