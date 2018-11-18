Patrons stroll through Main Street at Sip N’ Shop

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

The annual Sip N’ Shop welcomed hundreds of visitors to several shops and restaurants around Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday.

Guests perused and shopped in various boutiques lining up Main Street, all the while stopping to have appetizers, wine and other alcoholic beverages. Newhall businesses, including Honu Coffee, Barn and Charm and Double Trouble Wine Room were among the several that were open for the event.

“We’re expecting to get a lot busier,” said Sue Wilken, owner of Board and Brush. “We’re excited to be here in Old Town Newhall.”

With hundreds of designs and colors to choose from, Wilken’s said Board and Brush saw a lot of people coming through during the business’ first Sip N’ Shop. Set to open in December, Wilken and co-owner Douglas Wilken set up some of their boards beside a table as patrons moved along.

“And we hope people come out to support us,” she said.

Like Wilken, Patricia Barnes said this was her first visit to Sip N’ Shop. She went along with her friend Rebecca Gavaldon.

“We were planning on coming to eat and she said, ‘Well, this is going on,’” Barnes said. “So I am here, and I finally found a wine that I like.”

As Sip N’ Shop wrapped up, visitors and their families stayed in anticipation for the Light Up Main Street tree lighting ceremony later in the evening. Gavaldon said she planned to return to Main Street for the tree lighting ceremony after a quick stop at home.

Caleb Lunetta contributed to the reporting of this story.