Placerita Canyon fire extinguished amid high wind event

By Austin Dave

1 min ago

Firefighters battled a half-acre brush fire at a Newhall oil field Thursday afternoon, a county official confirmed.

The blaze was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:48 p.m. northwest of the intersection of Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, according to Austin Bennett of the Fire Department’s public information office.

Despite high winds being reported in the area, units from Battalions 6 and 22 converged on the fire with assistance from Camp 11 hand crews and were able to gain the upper hand on the blaze within minutes. Aircraft from the air operations section and the Van Nuys Tanker Base were initially dispatched and were canceled before any drops were made.

Contained in a growth of vegetation at a location in the 20600 block of Placerita Canyon Road, the fire mostly charred trees, dead brush and light grass in an empty field near a few buildings, officials on the scene confirmed.

The blaze was officially out by 1:21 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bennett said.