Rotary Club donates hundreds of turkeys to SCV Food Pantry

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

Following their decades-long tradition, the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita donated 300 turkeys and 75 chickens to the SCV Food Pantry Tuesday.

With only two days before Thanksgiving, Santa Clarita families were helped by volunteers and the local Rotarians chapter who assisted in stuffing bags and boxes full with rolls, vegetables, stuffing and other holiday food complements to the turkey.

“This is a multi-decade-long tradition for our club and has been an annual fundraising goal for us,” said Tom Cole, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club chapter. “And we just have a number of donors and members who want to support the Rotary Club’s endeavor to support our local community every year.”

At 9 a.m., the Rotary Club brought an entire truck full of turkeys to ensure that the roughly 300 families lined up on the the curb in front of the Pantry’s Railroad Avenue location had a holiday meal, according to officials.

“No family should go hungry, especially around Christmas time,” said Tammy Edwards, an SCV Rotary Club board member.

In addition to helping Santa Clarita families who have multiple mouths to feed this Thursday, from children to parents to extended visiting family, the elderly, as well as former-combat vets, saw their bags and boxes filled with donated groceries.

“This is just out of this world, and it’s wonderful.” said Fred Kullen, an 86-year-old Korean War veteran, who has been getting Thanksgiving turkeys from the pantry for the last two years.

“This is just so hopeful to him cause he’s just on Social Security every month. Now, he’s just so excited to come and get his turkey,” said Renee Kullen, the veteran’s niece. “They help so many people who are just trying to feed themselves and their families. The people who are here are just amazing.”

The 75 rotisserie chickens that had been donated all went to elderly residents who had asked for a smaller amount to eat.

For information about food donations or volunteer opportunities at the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, call 661-255-9078 or contact info@scvfoodpantry.org.