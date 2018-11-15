SCV basketball roundup: Saugus girls and boys come up, West Ranch boys win

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Saugus girls basketball begins the season 2-0 after defeating Glendale 37-26 on Tuesday and North Hollywood 57-25 on Thursday.

Monique Febles scored 14 points while Ashlyn Canel and Alexis Jimenez chipped in with six points each in the win on Tuesday. Libbie McMahan added 10 rebounds.

In Thursday’s win, McMahan led the Centurions with 18 points followed by Febles with 15 points while Maliah Sourgose tacked on seven points.

Saugus 62, Bishop Alemany 56

Adrian McIntyre led the Cents in scoring with 24 while freshman Nathan Perez followed with 15 and Camron Nale with 13 points.

West Ranch 81, South Pasadena 46

Alex Grant led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points and pulled down four rebounds. Robbie Myers recorded his first double-double of the season ending the game with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Clyde Seo and Deaken Stangl poured in 11 and 10 points, respectively with Seo ending the night with six rebounds.

Camarillo 82, SCCS 75

Caden Starr filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Leroy Thompson added 17 points for the Cardinals, Justin Collins scored 12 points and Kevin Stone finished with 10 points.

Point guard Noah Valuzet missed out on a near double-double with nine points and seven assists.