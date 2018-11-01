Spotlight On Service: Robert Butler

By Perry Smith

23 mins ago

SCVBJ Editor

Robert Butler

President the Castaic Lions Club

The Castaic chapter of Lions Clubs International has been serving the communities of Castaic, Val Verde and the Santa Clarita Valley since 1954. The group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the SCV.

http://www.castaiclionsclub.org | (661) 254-4401

Celebrating a tradition that harkens back almost 100 years, Castaic Lions Club President Robert Butler said the current group enjoys upholding the legacy of club founder Melvin Jones.

Jones was pushed by famous humanitarian Helen Keller, back in 1927, to help students who were having problems with their vision. And they still do that today, in addition to numerous other community efforts.

“That’s nearly a 100-year legacy we have of working on that,” Butler said.

Butler said he joined the Lions Club after he was encouraged to join by his friend George Kezios, a Lion who invited him to a meeting, “and it pretty much happened from there.”

It’s really community-bound organization, Butler said, that looks to help deaf and blind students, as well as those who are less fortunate. The Castaic Lions Club is contacted by local schools when there’s a concern about a student’s vision or hearing, Butler said, and they’re not only able to help with arranging an assessment, club members then take the next step, if there’s additional financial need, and work to provide the student with resources needed for the classroom.

The Lions Club also puts on a locally well-known tradition of a Thanksgiving dinner at the SCV Senior Center each year, which provides attendees with not just a meal and fellowship, but also enough food for at least a day of leftovers. And of course, there’s also the Santa Float, a popular winter-time attraction that gives neighborhood children in Castaic a chance to share their wishlists with Santa Claus.

While currently the float makes the rounds in Castaic, Butler said the organization was looking to expand its membership from beyond the Castaic community, which would apply to its service opportunities, too.

The cost for membership is $100 per year, and that’s the same for a renewal of membership, Butler said. The organization meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, and at the meetings, there’s an optional $15 meal. Currently, the meetings are held at Mimi’s Cafe in Valencia.

Check out the organization’s website, or you can contact Butler, for more information on how to join the club. http://www.castaiclionsclub.org