Store managers invited to sheriff’s ‘Business Alliance’
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be holding a class in shoplifting — not a “how-to” class, but rather a “how to prevent” it class.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, the station on Magic Mountain Parkway at Valencia Boulevard is expected to host a quarterly Business Alliance meeting

All loss-prevention personnel and store managers are encouraged to attend, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station, wrote in a post on the station’s Facebook page.

“We will be covering shoplifting, robberies, current crime trends, crime prevention and store security,” she reported.

“We will have our undercover special team available to answer questions regarding upcoming theft operations occurring in the Santa Clarita Valley,” she said.

If interested in attending the meeting, please contact Detective Michelle O’Brien at emobrien@lasd.org.

You must be on the attendance list to be given access to the station and attend the meeting.

