Take free health screenings at the Community Heart Health Fair on Nov. 16

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Focusing attention on keeping people healthy and free from the lethal reach of heart disease, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be bringing back its Community Heart Health Fair at Canyon Country Community Center on Nov. 16.

Free health screenings will be given to anyone who attends. These screenings include monitoring blood pressure, body composition, cholesterol and glucose testing, screening for carotid arteries, heart and weight analysis and flu vaccinations.

The goal of the health fair is to focus on a particular health need based on a community health needs assessment. Henry Mayo spokesperson Patrick Moody said that, based on the assessment, the hospital ascertains what pressing health needs there are in the community.

“We then come up with a plan to address those needs,” Moody said. “Among the top five community health needs is heart disease. So we run an effort to address that need, the fact that heart disease has been declared a health problem. Our goal then is to help people understand and provide with them an education.”

Open and free for the public, the fair is intended to be more like a series of sessions rather than a pathway with vendors, Moody said. Educational resources will also provide attendees with help on diabetes management, nutrition and stroke awareness.

According to Henry Mayo’s implementation strategy for 2017-19, the hospital will organize ways to address several health and health-related concerns. This includes access to care, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and preventive practices.

Moody also said that prior health fairs were also held at the Newhall Community Center. Rather than hold health fairs at Henry Mayo, the goal is to make it easier for people to go to, access and park their cars.

“We’re going to go to areas that might have a greater need for services rather than make people leave where they are,” he said.

No registration to attend is required. The health fair will start at 7:30 a.m. and will go on for three hours. The Canyon Country Community Center is at 18792 Flying Tiger Drive. For more information, call (661) 200-1306.