Theft suspect accused of shoving witness

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Deputies arrested a man accused of shoving someone to the ground Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Station officials reported the victim was photographing a man he suspected was trying to steal tools from the bed of a pickup truck.

The 60-year-old witness to the alleged crime was not seriously hurt and declined medical treatment.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m., when deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a robbery in the parking lot on the northwest corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Auto Center Drive, near Mimi’s Cafe.

The 60-year-old man told deputies he was leaving a business on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway when he saw the suspect allegedly taking a toolbox out of the bed of a pickup truck in a parking lot and rummaging through it, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Wednesday.

The victim approached the suspect, and took the suspect’s picture, Miller said.

“The suspect tried to snatch the cell phone from his hand and, in the heated exchange, pushed the victim, causing him to stumble backwards onto the ground,” she said.

The suspect then got back on his bike and rode away but “deputies caught up with him,” Miller said.

A 28-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

