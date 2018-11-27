Tiny brush fire in river wash snuffed out in 30 minutes

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A small brush fire in the Santa Clara River wash whipped up immediate concern among local first responders Tuesday, and was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 4:08 p.m. to a section of the dry river wash near Valencia Boulevard and Bouquet Canyon road, Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said.

“All forward progress of the fire was stopped at 4:38 p.m.,” she said.

The fire, dubbed the “Valencia Fire,” burned about an eighth of an acre, she added.

Although deputies are investigating initial reports that a transient may have started the fire, no cause for the fire has been confirmed.

