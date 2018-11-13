Unhealthy air quality expected, red flag warning issued for Santa Clarita.

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

Local residents can expect unhealthy air quality conditions due to high winds bringing soot and ash from the Woolsey Fire into the Santa Clarita Valley.

And while conditions within Santa Clarita have been labeled as “moderate” by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, it is one of the areas that the Los Angeles County Department of Health has labeled an area being “directly impacted by the smoke,” leading to a potentially harmful situation for people with air-quality-sensitive conditions.

“If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell of smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, the health officer for Los Angeles County. “These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults and people with heart or lung diseases.”

In addition to the poor air quality, officials at the National Weather Service issued both a high wind advisory and red flag warning throughout for the entire northern section of Los Angeles County.

Moderate Santa Ana winds at 15 to 25 mph and single-digit humidities are scheduled to bring “very critical fire weather conditions” to Santa Clarita until at least 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to NWS officials.